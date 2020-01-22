Sweet Home library study moves to conceptual design, cost estimating

SWEET HOME — When the Sweet Home Public Library opened in 1969, it was supposed to serve the community's needs for about 20 years, library director Rose Peda told the City Council last week.
The building is now more than 50 years old and has never had any major upgrades.
It’s time for change, Peda said.
For several months, staff from FFA Architecture and Interiors has been compiling information about the library building itself, the services it offers to the community and what the community would like to see from the facility.
Council members approved the $50,000 needs assessment in May.
Sweet Home created a public library in 1942 when the community had fewer than 1,100 residents. It now boasts almost 10,000.
Starting in 1954, the library operated from the City Hall basement, sharing space with the Police Department.
In 1969, the current building at the corner of 13th Avenue and Kalmia Street was constructed at a cost of about $166,000. The single-pane-windowed structure encompasses about 5,825 square feet and hasn't been upgraded for seismic activity. Also, its electrical system isn't conducive to modern computer technology such as smart phones and tablets.
Richard Gray and Joseph Store of FFA Architecture said the building is undersized for the community’s current population, is seismically deficient and lacks space for a variety of community needs, such as tutoring for small groups, meetings for large groups, and all-ages story hours.
They said adding a second story to the current building would create issues such as a need for an elevator. It also raised a question about how the two stories could continue to be managed by the library’s small, three-person staff.
New building sites include the city’s public parking area west of the library and the former City Hall site on 12th Avenue. A site near the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam was eliminated because it's in a flood plain.
FFA Architecture estimates a new building would need to encompass about 14,000 square feet. That would be larger than the new City Hall that opened in August 2019.
The library is supported by a tax levy of $1.17 per $1,000 property valuation. Its current annual circulation is about 40,000. Story hour programs attract more than 100 youngsters and more than 500 children take part in the summer reading program. In November, some 3,329 items were checked out. Staff issued 21 new library cards and six nonresident cards. The library held seven story time events with more than 130 guests.
The library is a member of the Linn Libraries Consortium and has five Little Free Libraries at the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam; Foster, Oak Heights and Hawthorne elementary schools; and the Crawfordsville Market.
FFA Architecture hosted several community listening sessions, which were not well-attended, Peda said.
“But we received really good input,” she added, noting community response to an online survey. Questions included gauging the importance of event space for children and teens. The survey also asked about the need for “quiet space," computer and Wi-Fi printing, large meeting rooms, tutoring areas and an expansion of materials.
Council members did not support adding a second story to the current building and were open to learning more about other potential sites.
“It’s important we keep the library close to our schools,” Mayor Greg Mahler said. “The current library is accessible from that standpoint. The library is very valuable to our community.”
Councilman Dave Trask said he has attended library programs and was amazed at how well they were attended.
“It’s important to have community involvement in this,” he said. “It is a very small building.”
According to City Manager Ray Towry, if the council decides to seek a bond for a new library, the community should be constantly reminded that the library operates on an annual levy of $1.70 per $1,000 of property valuation.
“It will have to be very clear that the bond repayment would be separate from the operating levy,” he said.
FFA Architecture will develop conceptual drawings for a new building at the old City Hall site as well as cost estimates, then report back to the council in the coming months, Peda said after the meeting.
“I think it was a positive meeting,” she said. “I think the council members are in favor of moving forward with this project. I have enjoyed working with the folks from FFA Architecture and members of our executive staff on this.”