Sweet Home man accused of several sex crimes arraigned Monday

A Sweet Home man was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on several sex crime charges Monday.

Gary Louis Coomer, 48, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy, according to court records.

Coomer has not yet entered a plea in the case.

According to a Tuesday press release from Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, deputies arrested Coomer on Friday.

Detectives started the investigation in August after two young girls told authorities they had been sexually abused by Coomer, Yon said in the news release. The girls, both under the age of 10, were known to Coomer, the release stated.

Coomer’s court-appointed defense attorneys, Kent Hickam and Heidi Sternhagen, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon. Prosecuting attorneys Conor McCahill and Johnathan Crow were not available for comment at the time of publishing.

