Sweet Home mourns loss of community leader Tim McQueary

McQueary was born on June 13, 1944, to Hobert and Agnes McQueary. He has a brother and a sister.

Although he had a passion for education, he attended only one term at what was then called the Oregon College of Education in Monmouth before returning home to help his father in their particleboard factory.

He devoted his life helping others go to college, and although he and Jo Ann did not have any children of their own, many kids called him “Grampa Tim."

“Babies loved him,” Jo Ann said. “He was more than a human being, he was a human doing. He took great pride in his community service and seeing that his and group efforts made a difference.”

McQueary worked at ATI Wah Chang for 37 years, rising to head up the company’s powder metallurgy program. He retired in 2009.

“He loved his work and the people he worked with,” Jo Ann said.

He enjoyed exploring Central Oregon by snowmobile and spending time at the Oregon coast.

Glenda Melcher of Sweet Home was friends with McQueary since they were in the third grade.