Sweet Home plans movies at City Hall

SWEET HOME — The popular summer tradition of movies at Sankey Park have moved to the parking lot behind the new City Hall, according to city communications coordinator Lagea Mull.

The series will kick off at 8:30 p.m. July 31 at 3225 Main Street with Toy Story 4, Mull said.

“Due to the COVID-19 issues, we can’t show movies in the park, but by moving them to City Hall, families can stay in their cars, like at a drive-in movie,” Mull said.

Admission is free, but will be limited to 250 people.

“We encourage people to register ahead of time on the city’s website,” Mull said. “We will have to count heads as people show up.”

Families will be asked to remain in their vehicles.

“We encourage people to bring snacks,” Mull said.

Mull said staff from the Sweet Home Public Library will be giving out free books to children.

“We are encouraging people to maintain the 6-foot social distancing guidelines among non-family members,” Mull said.

