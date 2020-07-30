Sweet Home preps for quiet weekend without Jamboree

“It’s going to be a quiet weekend,” Jack Legg said. “There will be several businesses affected. We will focus on people coming to town to enjoy our beautiful lakes. They have been full on weekends all summer.”

Legg said some Jamboree fans decided to come to town even though the festival was cancelled.

“They had their camping reservations already made and decided to come anyway, get together with friends and have fun, which is nice,” he said.

Before the festival’s cancellation, ticket sales were brisk.

“We had a good year in 2019 and it looked like 2020 was going to be even better,” Shamek said.

Shamek said cancelling the event means school district programs will see $30,000 to $40,000 in lost revenue. Students earn money for their high school activities delivering water and ice and arranging for shower facilities.

This year’s headline acts were going to be Dierks Bentley, Dustin Lynch and Old Dominion.

Shamek said he keeps in touch with several of the performers, such as Cloverdayle.

“They are going to put a virtual show on our Facebook page,” Shamek said.