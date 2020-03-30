Sweet Home rallies for popular family restaurant

Hall has also used social media on a regular basis and upped that game as well, posting photos of each day’s specials.

The Point has had delivery service for some time. Now, working with a greatly depleted staff, Hall and his crew are providing drive-up, take-out and delivery service three meals per day.

And while business is off about 50%, Hall has been overwhelmed by how the community has rallied and orders are flowing in.

The Halls have been strong community supporters, donating money, talent and food for everything from the annual Sportsman’s Holiday Court to Trees for Scholars, to Sunshine Industries for adults with disabilities.

For years their crew cooked and served hundred Thanksgiving meals free to all comers. If there is a need in the community of 9,000 they can be counted on to help in some way.

Now, the community is repaying their generosity.

Breakfast can be ordered all day. Anything on the regular menu can be ordered for take-out or delivery. Minimum delivery order is $20, but there is no delivery charge.

“We thought about streamlining the menu, but people should be able to get what they like,” Hall said.