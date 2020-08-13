Sweet Home residents to vote on police, library levies

• Approved a rate increase of 2.54% with Sweet Home Sanitation for waste removal services. The council also learned about numerous improvement projects underway at the city’s transfer site. There was no rate increase in 2019.

• Learned the city’s 27-year-old street sweeper is on its last legs. A new unit costs about $150,000 and could be purchased or leased. Councilors directed Neish to research new and used replacements and the costs of a direct purchase or lease.

• Was told by Community and Economic Development Director Blair Larsen that the bandstand in Sankey Park is in bad shape. It was constructed by the WPA in the late 1930s. A survey of the unit found damage from floor to roof. Upgrades could cost up to $150,000, about the price of a new bandstand. Councilors agreed the bandstand needs to be demolished. They also said they believe community members will unite to build a new unit that pays homage to the old one, greatly reducing the overall price tag.