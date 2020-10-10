Sweet Home seeks 5-year public safety levy

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home voters are being asked to support a five-year police services levy of $7.85 per $1,000 of property valuation on the November ballot.

Sweet Home has operated its police and library services primarily through levies since the mid-1980s, due to the downturn in the timber industry that led to the closure of some public services in rural communities across the state.

Sweet Home’s tax base of $1.42 per $1,000 brings in about $700,000 annually, not nearly enough to fund a police department whose annual budget is $3.4 million.

The Sweet Home Police Department expects to realize more money from the levy since tax compression is far less than it has been in other years, up to 38% at times.

“I believe we are the only agency left in Oregon that is funded completely by a five-year operating levy,” Chief Jeff Lynn said. “It’s a unique position to be in. Every five years, our community gets to choose.”

Lynn has been chief of police since 2013, but has worked for the department since 1999.

If approved, the levy would take effect on July 1.