Sweet Home to create exclusion zone

Albany and Eugene already have exclusion zones.

When the council first addressed the ordinance in October, Police Chief Jeff Lynn said it would provide law enforcement with a tool to exclude repeat offenders.

In other business, the council:

• Had a first reading of an ordinance that would ban transients from camping at bus shelters. The proposal is designed to ensure the shelters are used by bus riders. It would prohibit lying down or across the shelter seating or floors and placing items on the seats that prohibits others from using them.

• Approved a lot line adjustment for the former city water treatment plant property at 1730 Ninth Avenue, purchased by Tony and Shelly Larson. The city will retain a small slice of the property — about one-tenth of an acre — to allow public access to the South Santiam River. The property will be added to a lot at 1755 Ninth Avenue, which is owned by the city.

• Approved a lease of 10 acres on Long Street and 42nd Avenue, known as the rodeo grounds, from the Ellis family for $2 for another year. The city and the Ellis family have had an agreement for many years, but the family is considering its long-term plans for the property.