Sweet Home to look for proposed LID cost savings

SWEET HOME — After a nearly two-hour public hearing, members of the City Council asked staff members to examine a potential local improvement district in the vicinity of Willow and Yucca streets to determine if the $2 million project could be scaled back and reduce financial pressures on local residents.
The project was brought before the council by property owners who, two years ago, were having issues with potable water wells running dry.
But some residents said that while hooking up to the city’s water and sewer systems and getting fire hydrants, paved streets and sidewalks would be welcomed, they cannot afford assessments as high as $115,000 per property.
Property owners would pay their share over several years based on the amount of street frontage and total square footage of their properties.
The area is near the north end of 18th Avenue between the former Willamette Industries mill and the South Santiam River.
In addition to infrastructure needs, Mayor Greg Mahler and Councilman Dave Trask, both veteran volunteer firefighters, said the lack of fire hydrants in the neighborhood makes it difficult to fight fires quickly.
Trask said depending on where a home is located, firefighters might have to drag up to 1,200 feet of hose. Houses in the area are old — built in the 1940s and 1950s — and can be damaged beyond repair in a fire due to the lack of adequate water sources.
One man who did not identify himself said his daughter saved money for years to buy a home in the neighborhood for about $32,000. Her assessment would be $48,000.
He said that although most residents would welcome improvements and likely signed a petition to create a local improvement district, they did not understand they would bear the brunt of the project’s cost.
He said he thought the city would pick up the lion’s share of the cost and property owners would pay $4,000, $5,000, maybe even $10,000.
“This is wrong, and I firmly object to it,” he said.
Dave Jones said his assessment would be $115,000, which would be impossible to meet as he enters retirement. He said his well and septic system work fine.
Carmen Espinosa said her home is valued at $71,000 and her assessment would be $46,000, which she cannot afford.
“I am not happy with this,” Espinosa said. “I appreciate the need for fire hydrants and sidewalks, but I cannot afford this.”
Former Mayor Dave Holley was one of three people who served on a committee to review the proposed project. He grew up in the area of the proposed improvement district.
“I’m all in favor of the water project, but I’m not sure about the total cost of this,” Holley said. “The assessments could be so much more than the property values.”
Holley said Willow Street “definitely needs a lot of work” and he suggested that perhaps the city could come up with a less costly way to provide services. He also said that perhaps the city could do an asphalt overlay of some type to improve the streets without the expense of a complete street rebuild.
“I’m afraid if we go all-out, there will be collateral damage and people can’t afford it,” Holley said.
Trask said he wanted more information about how many residents want the improvements now that they know the costs associated with them.
The estimated cost of installing city water and wastewater services would be about $832,000.
“I know it’s expensive, but these services are necessary,” Councilor Diane Gerson said. “We set budget priorities, and the budget process is starting soon.”
She suggested the council might be able to make improvements plus provide financial assistance.
Councilor Lisa Gourley suggested staff look at the potential for cost savings and bring that information back to the council.
Her motion was approved on a 5-2 vote.
In other business, the councilors:
• Were told by Finance Director Brandon Neish that the city has received an AA bond rating, for which only about 15% of Oregon cities qualify. The rating will help the city get lower interest rates when it consolidates debt.
• Approved establishing a council liaison position with the Library Board.
• Decided to continue holding water and sewer rates at their 2019 levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic's economic effect on local residents. The council rejected a proposal that would increase the average water bill for 44% of city residents by $1.71 per month.
• Were told that the city continues to make improvements to its water lines. Public Works Director Greg Springman said the city has about 54 miles of water lines and, of those, there are about 5 miles of 80-year-old, 2-inch lines that serve about 450 homes. The city has invested about $3.8 million in water line improvements since 1999.
• Learned that the property tax revenue picture is looking brighter. The city had budgeted $4,164,469 and now anticipates it will collect $4,543,807, which includes current and delinquent taxes.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.