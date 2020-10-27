Sweet Home woodworker wows with 'mini-lusions'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After graduating from high school in 1958, Maynard knew he wanted to see the world. His father was not in favor of him joining the military, but Maynard talked him into allowing him to enlist in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Once he got that approval, he knew he would be able to transfer into full-time military service, starting with the infantry.

“When I realized my survival time in combat would likely be short, I took the test to become an aircraft mechanic, passed it and transferred to the Air Force,” Maynard said.

He indeed saw much of United States and also spent two years in Tripoli, Libya.

“I served five years, 29 days and 14 hours,” Maynard said with a chuckle.

After his discharge from the military, Maynard worked in research and development of Polaris missiles with a private company and then joined the police force in San Rafael, California, just north of San Francisco.

Seven years later he transferred to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, where he became a crime scene investigator and completed numerous FBI training programs.

Maynard was recognized as the Marin County Officer of the Year in 1980.