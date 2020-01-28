Sweetheart Fun Run Feb. 8 in SH

SWEET HOME — The sixth annual Sweetheart Run will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at Sankey Park, 807 14th Ave.

The event is sponsored by the Sweet Home Rotary Club.

Individuals and families are encouraged to wear their hearts on their sleeves, socks, tutus or shirt collars.

Participants can choose a 5K or 10K chipped course and children under 10 can take part in a free 1-mile race.

Registration fees are: 10K run early registration fee, $35; 5K walk/run early registration, $25. Children’s fun run is free; T-shirt $15.

For more information, contact Angela Clegg at 541-818-8029 or email: aclegg@sweethomeor.gov.

