Tangent, Albany firefighters respond at Selmet

TANGENT — Tangent Fire District responded to a call about noon Tuesday at Selmet at 33992 7 Mile Lane SE.

Assistant Chief Cary Vonasek said Selmet employees attempted to put out a fire that started in titanium filings near a milling machine, but called 911 when they realized they needed assistance.

Tangent Fire sent two engines and a command rig and were assisted by a ladder truck and engine from Albany Fire.

“We were out there less than an hour,” Vonasek said. “There was some equipment damage, but no building damage and no one was injured.”

Vonasek said the fire was in a small cinder block building within a larger building.

Selmet produces parts used in the airline industry. 

