Teacher, mentor Pape turns over Good Sam leadership

Growing up on a farm in northwest Iowa, Becky Pape knew she wanted to be a nurse by the time she was in the third grade.
But she never envisioned that her career would include advancing to supervise 2,000 employees as CEO of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, or taking an active role in developing a health care campus in partnership with Western University of Health Sciences and Linn-Benton Community College.
By training, Pape fulfilled her goal of being a nurse, but in reality, she has spent more than 40 years as a teacher — directly as a classroom teacher and indirectly as a mentor and leader.
Pape left Samaritan at the end of last week to spend more time with her family and her Goldendoodle puppy. She leaves her mark on all three mid-valley hospitals within the Samaritan Health Services family.
“I have gained so much from the people with whom I have worked,” Pape said. “It has been so gratifying to watch them succeed and grow in their careers. It is satisfying to know that I helped them in some way. They are just the best.”
Although her career advancement has taken her out of emergency services — she still makes time to visit the front line staff — Pape said spending a lifetime in health care has been rewarding.
“On the worst days, I know we helped a person, a family, no matter what,” Pape said. “It has been an incredible career.”
Samaritan is going to miss Pape as much as she misses Samaritan.
“We are all going to miss Becky. She has been a long-time leader for Samaritan, working at multiple facilities over the span of her career,” SHS President and CEO Doug Boysen said. “I have always appreciated her ability to manage complex issues with humor and compassion. She has led countless initiatives and projects that have made a positive difference in our communities.”
Iowa roots
Pape earned a nursing degree from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, where she met her future husband Tom.
Her first job was in the trauma and intensive care unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Sioux City. She later worked at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, also in Sioux City.
“I liked the fast pace and the constant change of intensive care,” she said.
When her husband took a job transfer to Oregon in 1980, Pape was hired at the intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, where she worked a year before taking a teaching position at Chemeketa Community College. She taught for five years and then formed a private home health agency based in the Polk County town of Dallas.
“It was a great experience. I enjoyed going into patients’ homes,” Pape said. “But it was also a major learning experience. I had to build everything from scratch.”
In 1987, lured by her love of working in hospitals, Pape returned to Good Samaritan to head up what was then a nursing education program.
Samaritan Health Services began to grow to include the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, plus hospitals in Albany, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport.
“Nursing education also grew to include professional development, everything from leadership to professional training,” Paper said. “We had three employees when I started and it grew to more than 230 employees.”
Albany, Lebanon work
In 2001, Pape was promoted to vice president of patient care for the Albany and Lebanon hospitals. She became the CEO in Lebanon in 2003.
“It was a tremendous amount of work to standardize how we did things, such as the types of records we kept and our care processes. We were also trying to meld all of the hospitals into one family,” Pape said. “The hospitals had competed for years and now, we were sharing goals.”
Pape said what could have been a disastrous experiment worked because there were visionary members of each of the hospital’s individual boards of directors.
“They wanted to make this work and everyone was mission driven,” Pape said.
That was also when each of the hospitals began to find their role in the system such as Good Samaritan’s focus on cardiac and cancer care.
“Lebanon also shifted from a 48-bed hospital to a 25-bed critical access hospital,” Pape said. “It was controversial. People thought because we were reducing the overall number of beds, it would not be a community hospital any longer. But the truth was that our daily census was about 20 anyway.”
Making the transition greatly improved the hospital’s annual budget picture, Pape said.
Under her leadership, the Lebanon hospital improved its diagnostic lab, installed an MRI, improved its lab facilities, refurbished and renovated numerous parts of the complex, developed strong partnerships with Linn-Benton Community College and the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Northwest and developed a training center that is used system-wide.
The facility also was a pioneer in the value of healing gardens in medicine.
“We have learned how vital nature and green spaces are to overall patient health,” Pape said. Lebanon’s healing garden has gained international attention for its innovation in patient care.
Land use knowledge
Pape said learning about land use has become a major part of her job, starting with the annexation of property donated in part to the hospital by former Lebanon business Dick Reeves that is now the Samaritan Health Sciences Campus.
“He had a long-term vision of what that property could mean in terms of health care,” Pape said. “Now, look what has happened. It is a true center of education and excellence.”
In 2013, Pape was named chief operations officer at Good Samaritan and in 2015, she was promoted to CEO.
Again, her job included property development.
“We have 88 acres that we call our North Campus,” Pape said. “We are currently developing a campus master plan that will include changing the entrance to our campus and future facilities improvements to blend with modern health care needs.”
Pape said the hospital has converted some of its semi-private rooms to private rooms, refurbished patient care areas and constructed a new cancer centers thanks to private donations and more.
Progress has also been made around mental health and behaviorial care issues, Pape said. The STARS building in Lebanon is an example of that new direction.
She is also proud of Samaritan’s cancer consultation partnership with Stanford University and Samaritan’s transcatheter aortic valve replacement program.
Honors and recognition
Pape has been been recognized regionally and nationally, including being named Business Leader of the Year in 2008 by the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce, and American Hospital Association’s Grassroots Champion in 2013 for her work with elected officials on health care issues and community activities.
In 2014, she was named one of Becker’s Hospital Review’s 50 Rural Hospital CEOs to know.
Pape has served on the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health System Board of Directors since 2010, she chairs the OAHHS Research and Education Foundation and has chaired the association’s Small and Rural Hospital Group. She has also served on the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board.
She said developing the system’s electronic records program may be the biggest change in health care over her long career.
Another major change has been that many physicians are now system employees. In years past, physicians had their own private practices and worked with local hospitals.
“We have more than 500 clinicians on staff,” Pape said. “That model has change dramatically. Doctors specialize more.”
Pape said she will miss talking to front line staff, especially during these trying times.
“This pandemic has upended all of our lives,” Pape said. “Our hospitals and all of our staff members have aligned to help our patients. We have had to learn all new things to do that.”
