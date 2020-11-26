The E: Hamlet, thy name is woman: Majestic readers take on the Bard

Don’t worry if you don’t understand who the emo-er-than-thou Prince of Denmark is really supposed to be (or not to be). That’s the foundation of the show, says Mike Aronson, the artistic director:

“The most frequent advice young actors get when preparing for a difficult role is, be yourself. You can’t be anything but who you are,” Aronson wrote in a summary of the show. “But what happens if you don’t know yourself? And what if the character you are cast to portray doesn’t know himself? Even worse, what if your real life is actually a stage role you are playing to avoid discovering who you really are?”

This is the first staged play that Douglas has directed for The Majestic, although she has done a few at-home works.

“Directing a show during a pandemic adds a new level of tension,” she said, “but I am very thankful for the experience and guidance of the Majestic Theatre staff. They are just aces!”

Douglas said her first reaction to the play was how much she enjoyed its quirkiness, but found the story is actually much deeper than it seems at first glance.

She hopes people laugh, she said — and she hopes they take the time to react.

“I hope the audience interacts with Jessica since she spends the majority of the show talking directly to them,” she said. "Verbally agree or disagree with her as if she is telling you her story in your living room, because that’s exactly what she is doing.”

