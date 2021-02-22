Timber Unity providing free firewood to storm victims

Members of Timber Unity throughout the mid-valley have teamed up to deliver more than 30 cords of firewood to families affected by recent weather-caused power outages.

Timber Unity Secretary Angelita Sanchez of Sweet Home said the project started last Wednesday, when a board member who lives in West Linn asked President Mike Pihl if he might have access to firewood for her and her neighbors, who had been without power for several days.

“Mike took up a dump trailer load of about 2½ cords of firewood,” Sanchez said. “He then took another load with six cords of firewood.”

Since then, Timber Unity members have delivered more than 30 cords of firewood valued at between $200 and $250 per cord, and more deliveries were planned on Monday.

Marc Whisenhunt of Tangent was among those delivering wood on Friday, and he said he was planning to get more wood together for delivery this week.

“There are also lots of downed logs to buck up,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said people have contacted Timber Unity through its Facebook page.

“Plus, we’ve been working through local county commissioners and state representatives,” she said.