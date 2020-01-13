Top Fuel upstart Justin Ashley coming to Winter Rod and Speed Show

Justin Ashley, who finished in the top 20 in the National Hot Rod Association Top Fuel Dragster class, will sign autographs during the Winter Rod and Speed Show, Jan. 17-18 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road.
“I’m excited to be coming out to Oregon for the first time,” Ashley said. “I feel very fortunate and excited to get out there and get in a few races.”
Ashley might be new to Top Fuel, but he’s not knew to the racing world. His father is U.S. Nationals Funny Car winner Mike Ashley.
Justin Ashley, 25, started off in bracket racing and then ran Top Dragster and Top Alcohol Dragster classes before partnering with Dustin Davis for a Top Fuel go in 2019.
“We ran in the high 3.7s,” Ashley said. “I really like he head-to-head challenge of Top Fuel. The fastest car wins.”
Ashley has a business administration degree from Ithica College, which he uses with a house flipping business on Long Island.
“We’ve flipped about 30 houses over the last three years,” Ashley said.
His house flipping talents can be seen online with a multi-episode documentary called “Fix, Flip Fuel.”
You have free articles remaining.
“My family is in real estate and I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after college,” Ashley said. “I really fell in love with it.”
Ashley said he hopes to run 12 to 14 races in 2020.
“It all starts at the Winter Nationals in Florida in early February,” Ashley said.
The Winter Rod and Speed Show is presented by Albany Burgerville and AA Towing.
More than 100 hot rods, street rods, race cars, muscle cars, custom trucks, classics and more will be displayed. One of the featured cars, a 1949 Plymouth Wagon is valued at more than $200,000 and will be displayed on the elite “Street of Dreams”.
There will also be a motorsports expo, vendors and kids activities making this a great family event.
Automotive artist Kenny Youngblood of Las Vegas, will sign and personalize posters of his work free of charge courtesy of Break the Chain.
Bring a can of food or non-perishable food item and get in the show for just $6 for the Friday Night Food Drive. Also on Friday, guests can dance in the isles to live entertainment from the popular classic rock band known as the "Uncommon Denominators".
Other features include a giant model car contest on Saturday - the biggest in the state.
There will be free tickets to a major Woodburn Dragstrip event, a $25.00 value for the first 75 people each day and free Hot Wheel cars for the first 75 kids each day.