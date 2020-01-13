Top Fuel upstart Justin Ashley coming to Winter Rod and Speed Show

Ashley said he hopes to run 12 to 14 races in 2020.

“It all starts at the Winter Nationals in Florida in early February,” Ashley said.

The Winter Rod and Speed Show is presented by Albany Burgerville and AA Towing.

More than 100 hot rods, street rods, race cars, muscle cars, custom trucks, classics and more will be displayed. One of the featured cars, a 1949 Plymouth Wagon is valued at more than $200,000 and will be displayed on the elite “Street of Dreams”.

There will also be a motorsports expo, vendors and kids activities making this a great family event.

Automotive artist Kenny Youngblood of Las Vegas, will sign and personalize posters of his work free of charge courtesy of Break the Chain.

Bring a can of food or non-perishable food item and get in the show for just $6 for the Friday Night Food Drive. Also on Friday, guests can dance in the isles to live entertainment from the popular classic rock band known as the "Uncommon Denominators".

Other features include a giant model car contest on Saturday - the biggest in the state.

There will be free tickets to a major Woodburn Dragstrip event, a $25.00 value for the first 75 people each day and free Hot Wheel cars for the first 75 kids each day.

