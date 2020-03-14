Tough call for mid-valley churches

More than 100 Bible verses talk about diseases.
This weekend would be a good time for pastors to sermonize about the topic, but at several churches pews are going to be empty in light of the worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. .
As of Friday, there are 40 confirmed cases in Oregon, including eight presumptive cases at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon. Gov. Kate Brown has also issued an order banning gatherings of more than 250 people and early Friday, ordered the closure of all public schools for two weeks.
Fairview Mennonite Church on Goltra Road is one of the churches that has cancelled services, according to Pastor Phil Schrock.
“We could potentially have more than 250 people and we decided that for the good of our congregation and our community as a whole, we should cancel,” Schrock said.
Schrock said there are usually Sunday school programs for adults and children followed by a worship service at 10:30 a.m.
“We have a lot of children and a large group of people over 60 years of age and there is a lot of interaction,” Schrock said. “We decided it would be best for everyone if we canceled our services.”
Schrock said there will be a sermon and guest speaker’s talk available on the church website at www.fairviewmennonite.com.
“Our leadership team will meet this week and determine if there will be future cancellations,” Schrock said. “We want to do what is right.”
There are usually three services at Jefferson Baptist Church — one on Saturday evening and two on Sunday — but all three have been cancelled said church administrator Jean Krause.
“We usually have more than 200 people at our Sunday services,” Krause said.
Krause said this isn’t the first time services have been cancelled, but the event is “rare.”
Krause said the coronavirus issues will be revisited weekly by church leaders and the decision about whether services will be held will be communicated via social media, flyers, emails and texts to church members.
Services at the First Congregation United Church of Christ in Corvallis have also been cancelled.
“We are trying to make decisions about services two weeks at a time,” Pastor Jennifer Butler said. “We are paying close attention to the data about flattening the curve and want to do our part to help with that.”
Flattening the curve means taking precautions now that will reduce coronavirus infections early and therefore decrease the possibility of new cases growing exponentially.
“Not only do we have large numbers at our worship services, our building is also used a lot by our community members,” Butler said. “We have hundreds of people coming to our building for community-oriented programs such as yoga.”
Butler said church leadership believes they won’t “regret being proactive.”
Butler said that like many churches today, the majority of her congregation are senior citizens.
“We are very concerned and want to keep our folks away from possible contagens,” Butler said. “We also have a safe camp for about seven houseless folks who have incredibly vulnerable immune systems.”
Catholic churches in the mid-valley will continue to celebrate Masses, but this week Archbishop Alexander Sample, of the Archdiocese of Portland, sent out a directive encouraging parishioners 60 years or older to stay home, “since they are the most vulnerable to this virus.”
In the Roman Catholic faith it is a sin to miss Mass without a good reason. But the church is giving dispensation — freeing the parishioner of that sin — to anyone with underlying medical issues or those who are not feeling well and anyone who “sincerely and seriously think they may be at risk.”
The directive will be in effect until April 8 and may change as circumstances warrant.
The church has also initiated the following guidelines:
— Cancel any event that where attendance would exceed 250 people.
— Masses should be broken down so attendance does not exceed 250 people and if needed, ask parishioners to attend Mass at nearby churches to balance out numbers.
— Holy Water fonts are to be emptied, clean and left dry for the time being.
Parishioners are encouraged to not shake hands, to use hand sanitizer, not hold hands during the sign of peace portion of Mass and there will not be a wine cup — the blood of Christ — during the Holy Eucharist.
“We will also give the host by hand only, not on the tongue,” said Rev. Father Fred Anthony of St. Helen Catholic Church in Sweet Home.
Father Fred added the church is taking precautions as part of its “pro-life stance. We want to keep people as healthy and well as we can. Our bishops are trying to be extra cautious about this. It hasn’t reached epidemic levels, but has the potential of doing so. We have had things in serious things in the past that we didn’t jump on and they became extremely dangerous.”
He said it’s vital that testing kits become available at area hospitals so there isn’t a lag time of several days after tests are sent to the Centers for Disease Control for evaluation.
Catholic Mass can be viewed daily online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6mBWWilQ54.
The Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus, an international Catholic men’s fraternal organization, has directed its members to cancel all personal contact meetings including monthly business meetings until further notice.
Although the office at HOPE Church at 2817 Santiam Highway in Albany was closed Friday, the church website noted weekend services in both Albany and Sweet Home have been cancelled.
The Albany and Sweet Home church campuses are closed.
As of Friday morning, the church leadership hoped to simulcast a service on the church website www.hopechurch at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Church staff did not respond to an email request from the Democrat-Herald.
As of Friday, eight presumptive cases of coronavirus have been identified at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, according to Todd Noble, Linn County Public Health Director.
No new cases had been identified in Linn County, he said.
Noble said the Oregon Health Authority has sent more staff members to Lebanon and is taking the lead there.
“We have gotten in a small shipment of Personal Protective Equipment,” Noble said. “We are working loosely with the Oregon Health Authority and other partners. The number of test kits remains low.”
As of Friday afternoon, there were 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus in nine Oregon counties.
There have been 40 virus-associated deaths to date in the United States. Worldwide, there are 144,000 cases and nearly 5,400 deaths.
On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency surrounding the virus. The declaration will open up access to $50 billion for state programs, including emergency operations centers.