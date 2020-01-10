Trailer destroyed in RV park fire

A Coachmen Freedom Express trailer was destroyed by a fire Thursday at the Knox Butte RV Park, 125 Expo Way, in northeast Albany.
The incident was reported at about 5:40 p.m.
Albany Fire Department spokeswoman Sandy Roberts said the trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived. However, its occupants, Helen Cornelison and her daughter, Victoria, and an unidentified male relative, were not injured.
Roberts said the call came in as a vehicle fire and was extinguished quickly. The homeowners did not have insurance, she added.
On Friday morning, investigators from the Albany fire and the police departments were examining the scene to determine the blaze's cause.
Roberts said the fire department assisted the family with housing at a local motel and with securing medications. The American Red Cross is also working with the family.
Alex Paul