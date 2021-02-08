Two Albany residents killed in Sunday crash

Two Albany residents were killed in a two-vehicle accident near milepost 8 on Highway 22 in Polk County about 5:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Oregon State Police.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon Dodge pickup, operated by Robert Leach, 73, of Albany, was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a silver Dodge pickup operated by Jeffrey Sittisuphachoke, 42, of Independence.
Leach and his passenger, Linda Leach, 75, of Albany, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Sittisuphachoke was transported to the Salem Hospital.
OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and Polk County Fire Department.