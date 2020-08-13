Two more movies planned at Motor Vu Drive In

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON — The Lebanon Motor Vu summer drive-in movie series started by the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam will continue for two more showings, thanks to a sponsorship by 360 Events NW.

Owners Scott and Jill Ingalls say the popular adventure will go on at Cheadle Lake Park. This weekend’s show on Friday and Saturday nights will be “Onward” and on Aug. 28-29 the feature will be “Jumanji the Next Level.”

Tickets are available online at drivein-lebanon.com. Updates also can be found at www.facebook.com/motorvuatcheadle.

The portable drive-in concept was launched as a way to get families outdoors and having fun during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 7, the Motor-Vu showed “Welcome Home — An Honor Flight Story,” a documentary that follows veterans on their trip to Washington, D.C., to view war memorials.

Laura Gillott has also hosted a customer appreciation night with the feature “Grease.” There also was a car show and costume feature to tie in with the 1950s-themed movie.