U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley to hold virtual town hall Wednesday

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon on Wednesday will hold a digital and telephone town hall for Benton County constituents.

Merkley will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., as well as answer questions and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.

The event begins at 11 a.m. You can connect to the town hall via computer, smart phone or tablet at this link: https://bit.ly/3fi1Lny. On the phone, call 415-527-5035; the access code is 199 208 6308.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings,” Merkley said.

“The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions—even if they’re online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”

Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. This town hall will be his 427th as a U.S. Senator and his 31st town hall this year — and his eighth remote town hall.

