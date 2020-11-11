Veterans Day reverse parade a joyful celebration of heroes

“I graduated in 1941, and in 1942 I was in the Army Air Corps,” Hale said. “At first they wanted pilots who had two years' college, but soon they were taking high school graduates who could pass the test.”

Hale said he always thought it was interesting that five high school graduates — including himself — flew a brand-new B-25 “halfway around the world, from Georgia to New Guinea.”

He smiles broadly when he talks about that accomplishment.

“This is great,” Hale said of the event. “The guys being honored here today had a purpose. When Pearl Harbor was bombed, young people couldn’t wait to get into the fight. When we had juicy assignments on the board, our guys would rush to sign up.”

A huge American flag waved high above the event, suspended by a Forslund crane, and another large flag flew from a Les Schwab truck.

The Albany Fire Department brought several vehicles, as did the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Corvettes and other classic cars were displayed by members of the Beaver State Corvette Club.

YMCA staff member McCall Washburn said she had tears in her eyes when she saw the crowd of vehicles lining up early near the YMCA complex.