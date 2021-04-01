Washington man pleads guilty to attempted sex crimes in Corvallis

A Vancouver, Washington, man pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor Tuesday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday press release.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Baldie, 34, attempted to solicit sex from a Benton County deputy posing as a 13-year-old girl over text messages and emails.

Baldie faces a possible life sentence with a 10-year mandatory minimum prison sentence, $250,000 fine and supervised release for life. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 8 before U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken, according to a Tuesday release by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.

In January of 2020, a Benton County sheriff’s deputy posing as minor child responded to an online ad seeking “younger girls.” Deputies say Baldie offered to pick the child up in Corvallis to drive the child back to Vancouver for sex.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon prosecuted the case because Baldie planned to cross the state line with the child.

Baldie was arrested in February of 2020 when he got to Corvallis to pick up the child. He was lodged in the Benton County Jail and charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor and attempted using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.