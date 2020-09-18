Welcome mid-valley rainfall includes unwelcome lightning show

A storm cell that brought thunder, lightning and variable rainfall into the mid-valley Thursday night into Friday morning did not start new wildland fires, at least none that were found by late Friday afternoon.
Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit said his staff and private landowners spent Friday scouring the area for new smoke.
Pettinger said there was considerable lightning Thursday evening, and about 2 p.m. Friday another lightning cell rolled through the Sweet Home area. He said that, fortunately, it came with rainfall.
Rainfall was variable, from two-tenths to three-quarters of an inch throughout east Linn County.
“The Eugene Airport recorded 1.1 inches, but 15 miles east, parts of the Holiday Farm Fire didn’t get any rain,” Pettinger said.
Pettinger said the forecast calls for spotty showers on Saturday, several dry days and then more measurable rainfall later next week.
The 172,000-acre Holiday Farm Fire burning on the McKenzie Ranger District south of Sweet Home is about 10% contained.
Thursday, a tree faller was injured by a fallen limb while working to clear roads within the fire area. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation and treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Wildland fire managers will continue working to improve fire containment using hand crews, fire engines and heavy machinery. Crews will be taking advantage of the wet weather to clear roads in the Quartz Creek area and will continue to focus along Highway 126.
Thursday, crews found and addressed a 10-acre spot fire.
Structural firefighters continue to work along Highway 126 from Leaburg to Rainbow patrolling and clearing defensible space around houses.
The Urban Search and Rescue Team has completed 1,273 structural evaluations in the fire area and was expected to wrap up Friday.
