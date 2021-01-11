Western Oregon under flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington from Monday to Wednesday, and the potential for heavy rainfall in coming days has staff at the Linn County Road Department concerned about landslides, especially in the north canyon area.

County Engineer Chuck Knoll said staff members are especially concerned in the Mill City and Gates areas, which were heavily damaged by wildfires in September.

“There are some places where there are steep slopes along the road corridors and there could be landslides,” Knoll said. “The tops of some of the trees are green, but the bottoms of the trees are burned. There also were many trees in which the roots burned. If you remove the root structure, that may affect the stability of road shoulders in steep areas.”

Knoll said the Road Department has been monitoring some of the steep areas to determine if emergency work or more long-term repairs are needed.

“Yes, we are concerned,” he said. “We had some issues a couple weeks ago, and this current storm may bring up to eight inches of rain. It’s concerning.”

A list of roads closed due to flooding will be posted on the Linn County Road Department website at http://www.co.linn.or.us/Roads/roads.asp.