Wildfire victim has something to smile about

Like many of their neighbors, Jim and Janet Wright lost virtually everything they owned when the Lionshead fire swept through the Santiam Canyon in September.
They escaped from their Lyons-area home with the clothes on their backs, a pickup truck, an ATV and a chainsaw.
Jim said he never cried at the enormity of the loss, but when he learned that oral surgeon Joel Hopkin and restorative dentist Pat Hagerty, both of Albany, wanted to provide him with $30,000 worth of dental implants for free, “my eyes welled up with tears. It was quite a moving experience.”
The money that would have gone toward his dental work can be used to rebuild the family’s home, the project partners agreed.
Hopkin performed the surgery and installed the implant posts Tuesday morning at the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center on 24th Avenue, and by noon, Hagerty and his Calapooia Family Dentistry team next door were setting Wright up with a temporary bridge system.
If all goes well, in about three months Wright will receive his permanent teeth.
“I knew I had some serious dental problems, and we had saved up money to get implants,” Wright said. “Then the fire hit us and took everything. We decided we had to go forward with the implants, but when I told Pat, he said it was going to be free.”
Wright said he was “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. I’ve always had respect for Pat; he’s an incredible guy. It’s quite a moving thing to have happen.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Wright had previously undergone an implant procedure on his upper jaw, so he knew what he was in for.
“I had some pain last night,” Wright said Wednesday morning. “But I’m feeling fine today and had some breakfast.”
Hagerty said implants cost about $25,000 to $30,000 per jaw.
“Jim is a long-term patient and a great guy,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty said Wright’s dental issues got worse after the fires.
The project was a team effort, Hagerty said. All of the materials needed for the implants were donated by the Straumann Group, an international company, and Obrien Dental Lab of Corvallis.
Hagerty said all of the project members were quick to jump on board when he asked them to help out.
Hagerty said Wright’s procedure is called an “all on four” process. His replacement teeth are mounted to four metal implant posts.
“The great thing about implants is that they function like a person’s natural teeth,” Hagerty said. “They aren’t like dentures that slip or cause pain.”
Hagerty added the project “couldn’t happen to a better person.”
The Wrights have lived on four acres near Lyons for about four years. They spent 25 years in Crabtree before that.
Jim spent 42 years with Oremet (ATI) — starting when he was 19 years old — and had his retirement papers on the kitchen table when the fire swept through the canyon on Labor Day.
Janet Wright said she and her husband had recently completed remodeling their home. They planned to do some traveling in retirement and “enjoy a simple life.”
“Our home and shop are both gone,” Janet said. “We were right on the river.”
Janet said the worst part of the tragedy was losing many family heirlooms she planned to pass down to their daughter, Jasmin, and son, Justin, who live in Portland.
“We didn’t receive a phone call that night,” Janet said of the fire. “The only way we knew about it was a neighbor told us. I kept thinking we would get some notification on my phone. Our neighbors called and said we had to go.”
Janet said Jim loaded an ATV and a chainsaw in the bed of their pickup in case they had to cut their way out due to downed trees.
They took time to help a neighbor get out as well.
“This operation is a godsend,” Janet said. “He was in a terrible pain, and we know this is an expensive surgery. We are both overwhelmed.”
Janet said the couple are ready “to put our world back together. You work all of your life, and then something like the fire happens.”
Janet said there is good news in the family as a new grandchild — their third — is expected to arrive in April.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.