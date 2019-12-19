Willamette Valley Band plans free concert Dec. 21

The Willamette Valley Concert band will present “Chants de Noël (Songs of Christmas)," a free concert for the Christmas season, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
In addition to performances by the 50-member band, singer Paul Pritchard will perform numbers from “A Christmas Portrait,” arranged by Jerry Nowak. Songs will include “It's Beginning To Look Like Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” and “We Need A Little Chlristmas.”
Pritchard also will be featured in “I Wonder As I Wander,” a traditional Appalachian carol arranged for band by Larry Clark.
The band's director emeritus, Dr. Richard Sorenson, who retired recently after almost half a century as the band's leader, will direct a sing-along version of “Adeste Fidelis” (“O Come, All Ye Faithful”) toward the end of the program.
Mike Rogers, assistant band director, will direct “A Christmas Festival,” by the late popular music composer Leroy Anderson. This piece includes “Joy to the World,” “Deck the Halls,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” “Good King Wenceslas,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”
You have free articles remaining.
Band member Bob Clausen will be featured as a soloist on Leroy Anderson's “A Trumpeter's Lullaby,” a short composition for solo trumpet and orchestra, written in 1949.
The performance also will include “A Canadian Brass Christmas Suite,” adapted for band by Calvin Custer, which begins with an original rendition of “Jingle Bells,” featuring two trumpets, which then segues into a snippet from George Frideric Handel's “Water Music.” The compilation also includes “Good King Wenceslas,” “Lo, How A Rose E'er Blooming,” “Carol Of The Bells,” “Silent Night,” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”
As is traditional for the band, Leroy Anderson's famous “Sleigh Ride” will be featured toward the end of the concert.
The Willamette Valley Concert Band, based in Albany, has played concerts in the Willamette Valley since 1970. The 50-member band includes adult musicians from Benton, Lynn, Marion and Polk counties. The director is Mike Bevington, a retired band director who taught for many years in Jefferson.
Although the concert is free, audience members who wish can make a contribution at the end of the concert. The money is used to defray expenses and to help local students who are studying music.
The concert will last approximately one hour.