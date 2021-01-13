Wind, rain lead to power outages across mid-valley

Unexpected high winds mixed with steady rainfall sent limbs flying and trees toppling across a broad swath of the mid-valley Tuesday evening, causing power outages from the Pacific to the Cascades.

Early Wednesday, Pacific Power’s map of outages looked like it had measles, with numerous red dots representing from a handful to hundreds of homes and businesses without power.

James Ramseyer, director of member services for Consumers Power Inc., said that at the peak there were about 9,000 CPI customers without power in Linn, Benton, Lincoln and Marion counties.

“We’re down to about 2,600 customers (out of service),” Ramseyer said Tuesday afternoon. “We hope to have power back to everyone by the end of the day, but there may be some spotty outages into the night.”

Ramseyer said there were more than 80 individual problem areas.

Tom Gauntt of Pacific Power said that at the storm’s height, about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, more than 28,000 customers were without power from Crescent City, California, to Yakima, Washington.

“It was a pounding wind, combined with the rain,” Gauntt said.