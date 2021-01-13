Winds cause area power outages

Numerous homes in east Linn County are without power Wednesday morning, after high winds sent tree limbs onto power lines.

Pacific Power reported that there are 254 outages in Oregon affecting 8,118 homes.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, Pacific Power reported there are about 800 customers affected in the Crawfordsville-Sweet Home area. Other outages are near Lacomb and Shedd.

About 687 homes in Lebanon are affected.

Consumers Power reported 1,837 customers in Linn County and 940 customers in Benton County were without power.

Other outages included Marion County, 579; Polk, 149; Lincoln, 834; and Lane, 35.

