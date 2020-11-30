Winter's Eve Corvallis goes online

The 17th annual Winter’s Eve Corvallis, sponsored by the Assistance League, has a new look for 2020.

The festive gala is usually held in a giant tent on Madison Avenue, but due to COVID-19 this fundraiser has been reinvented and is currently happening as an online auction through 9 p.m. Sunday.

More than 100 items have been donated by local merchants. Community members can visit www.assistanceleague.org/corvallis to participate.

Assistance League is a nationwide philanthropic organization that focuses on making communities better places to live. Locally, 200 volunteers give their time and energy to the organization.

Assistance League was recently honored by the Benton Community Foundation as the Outstanding Volunteer Group of the Year. Due to the pandemic, the league is focusing on three of its six major charitable causes.

The signature charity is Operation School Bell, which provides new clothing, shoes and hygiene kits to K-12 schoolchildren in Benton County. With school buildings closed, the clothing is bagged, delivered to the Corvallis School District Welcome Center, and delivered to children's homes by Dial-a-Bus volunteers.