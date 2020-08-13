Wooden burl removed from Calapooia swimming hole

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME — Staff from the Linn County Road Department’s bridge crew and the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District have removed a large wooden burl from the Calapooia River near McKercher Park where two children were recently rescued in separate incidents.

The site, about a mile west of the community of Crawfordsville, is a popular swimming area, especially during the recent nearly 100-degree days.

The incidents involved a 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, both of whom had gotten caught on the burl, although it was believed to be a log at the time of the rescues.

Bystanders were credited with assisting with both rescues. At least 10 bystanders held the boy’s head above water until the rescue team could extricate him.

In addition to Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Brownsville Fire District assisted with the situation.

A burl is a large defect in a tree caused by an injury or bug infestation, which results in a large round growth. In this case, the burl was more than 30 inches wide.

Monday, the Linn County bridge crew removed the burl using hooks and a come-along winch, and staff from Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance dived into the area to check for further debris.