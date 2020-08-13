Work group seeks applications for youth programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mid-valley organizations have until Aug. 20 to submit applications for funding of programs that will assist young people affected by schools being online instead of in classrooms.

Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker recently approved spending up to $1 million in federal COVID-19 pass-through funds to develop extracurricular programs for children.

The commissioners declared a state of emergency, saying they are concerned that children are going to be negatively affected by distance learning-only education.

Tuesday afternoon, volunteers met to talk about possible programs and to develop an application for those interested in delivering services countywide.

In addition to Commissioners Nyquist and Tucker, others present who will eventually vote on applications were Kris Latimer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam; John Anderson of the Boys & Girls Club of Albany; Bo Yates of the Lebanon School District; Ray Towry, Sweet Home city manager; Steve Carothers, Harrisburg businessman; Kim Butzner, Greater Albany Public Schools board member; Janet Steele, president of Albany Chamber of Commerce; and Rose Lacey of the Albany Parks Department.

Nyquist said the work group will meet again on Aug. 23 to review applications.