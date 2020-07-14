Wyden sets priorities as he heads back to work

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said health care related to the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment and assisting local governments will be among his top priorities when he returns to Washington, D.C., next week.
The Oregon senator discussed those topics and many others Tuesday afternoon when he met virtually with residents of Benton, Lane and Linn counties during an online town hall meeting.
Holding the meeting from Linn-Benton Community College, Wyden took exception to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, calling for a Senate recess when there was important work to be done.
“The work on the coronavirus package is so important,” said Wyden, who authored the unemployment benefits package that provided an additional $600 in weekly assistance for the unemployed. That assistance is currently scheduled to end July 31.
“We’ve got a lot of Oregonians who are just walking the economic tightrope figuring out how they’re going to make rent, pay groceries. I think Mitch McConnell shouldn’t have had a recess.”
Wyden said the Senate will be approaching a “cliff” in that end-of-month deadline and that there won’t be time for “petty, political bickering.”
He’s heard from countless Oregonians who have had “horrendous” experiences trying to get help through the state’s Employment Department. That led him to ask for the resignation of Director Kay Erickson, which happened June 1.
Wyden said he wants people having trouble in receiving unemployment benefits to call his office. He says financial assistance is retroactive, but he also understands people need the money right now.
Wyden said he believes an extension of unemployment benefits should be tied to economic conditions. Under his proposal, if the unemployment rate remains over 11%, the $600 additional weekly assistance would continue. If unemployment rate goes down, the benefits would go down, he said.
The pandemic has created another layer of problems in the health care system as people are losing their employer-based insurance.
In addition, people making a modest income who are eligible for Medicaid and Medicare are “falling between the cracks” and also suffering financially with out-of-pocket expenses, Wyden said.
He said he’s done everything he can to make sure Americans get, and not just have access to, “affordable, decent-quality health care.”
“Members of Congress have it. I think everybody else ought to have it as well,” Wyden said.
He said another priority of his next week is introducing legislation he co-authored on taking Oregon’s vote-by-mail system national.
With the pandemic continuing and virus cases spiking, he said voting by mail is a public safety issue.
“We need this added margin of safety, and that’s what I’m going to be saying to senators on the floor,” Wyden said, adding that when McConnell and President Donald Trump blocked that idea, “what they’re essentially doing is holding Americans all across the land hostage when all they want to do is exercise their constitutional right to vote.”
Wyden said when looking at Oregon, he sees a state made up mostly of small towns. When it comes to those small towns, he’s exploring how to help rural hospitals.
He said the telehealth bill he was involved with has been a breakthrough in the pandemic for smaller communities in the areas of health, safety and employment.
Before Congress breaks for the summer, Wyden said he plans to introduce a financial package focused on rural medicine and being able to take advantage of technology. He’s working with rural residents to create that package.
Wyden was asked by a river guide from Corvallis what he and his staff were doing to protect the state’s rivers.
The senator said he understands guides and outfitters are struggling financially under the current conditions.
Wyden in May introduced the 21st Century Conservation Corps for Your Health and Our Jobs Act with a section that includes a $7 billion relief program to allow outfitters and guides suffering season closures to be reimbursed for operating expenses and payroll costs. The funding must be used to continue business operations and employ workers.
“Not only do Oregonians treasure our special places … recreation now is a major economic engine for our state, and we have to recognize it,” Wyden said.
