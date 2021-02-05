YMCA, community celebrate early learning center opening

In September, the interior of the former ABC House off 29th Avenue in Albany had been stripped down to bare studs, tiles were missing from the ceiling and floors were covered in work debris.
Friday morning, YMCA CEO Chris Reese and his staff showed off the mid-valley’s shiny new Growing Leaders Early Learning Center, which welcomed its first 30 students Jan. 4.
“It’s amazing, just amazing,” the center's director, Ashley Thomas, said after a brief ribbon cutting ceremony by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. “It’s exciting to get to this point. We have 30 kids here today, and our enrollment is 47. We still have more than 30 preschool slots open.”
The Mid-Valley Family YMCA bought the property for $720,000 after ABC House moved to a new location south of the Linn County Courthouse.
Reese estimated the cost of remodeling the 4,600-square-foot building at about $100,000.
Reese said during the initial phase of restoration that the center is being modeled on the Gladstone Project, which resulted in test scores that indicated children who had participated in early learning center programs were 21% higher by third grade than their classmates who hadn’t participated.
Friday, Reese said the project could not have taken shape without massive support from individuals and businesses throughout the mid-valley.
Reese said the project benefited from a “very generous” couple who wishes to remain anonymous, who helped the YMCA finance the property purchase.
"Although wanting to remain anonymous, they are two of the most generous, giving and loving people I know,” Reese said. “They have and continue to serve in any and all capacities for which there is a need in our community and beyond. On behalf of the YMCA and our community, although words will never scratch the surface of our gratefulness, we sincerely thank you.”
Reese said Samaritan Health Services was one of the first community partners “to jump on board with us in support of this amazing project.”
A complete list of project partners can be found with this story online.
“I want to thank my amazing staff of teachers as they have turned this gutted building into a thriving school that will prepare 89 children, ages 3 to 5, for kindergarten,” Reese said. “Forty of these children will be able to come to school free every day due to the Pre-School Promise Grant we received.”
In addition to director Thomas, teachers are Amy Kristiansen, Laurie Geissler, Derek Jordan, Kylee Woodley, Selena Mendoza and Carlie McSpaden.
“It is so exciting to join in this celebration,” said Julie Manning of Samaritan Health Services. “This is a wonderful project for our community, our children and our families.”
Noting that Samaritan employs thousands of people across Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, Manning said those employees understand the value of quality child care.
She added that for the 40 families that will receive scholarships, the financial assistance will go a long way toward relieving the struggle of securing quality child care and maintaining employment.
In addition to a variety of colorful learning features inside the building, the facility is lined with raised bed garden boxes that will allow students to connect with nature daily.
Reese said this is the first of what he hopes will be several early learning centers in the mid-valley, ultimately serving 500 to 1,000 children and possibly offering services around the clock.
The premise of the early learning center is that students will rotate between themed classrooms where they will focus on math, literature, arts, music, science and engineering. Teachers will stay in their classrooms and students will move between learning spots.
To learn more and to register a child, call 541-926-4488 extension 120 or go online at http://www.ymcaalbany.org/.
