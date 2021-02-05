YMCA, community celebrate early learning center opening

Reese said the project benefited from a “very generous” couple who wishes to remain anonymous, who helped the YMCA finance the property purchase.

"Although wanting to remain anonymous, they are two of the most generous, giving and loving people I know,” Reese said. “They have and continue to serve in any and all capacities for which there is a need in our community and beyond. On behalf of the YMCA and our community, although words will never scratch the surface of our gratefulness, we sincerely thank you.”

Reese said Samaritan Health Services was one of the first community partners “to jump on board with us in support of this amazing project.”

A complete list of project partners can be found with this story online.

“I want to thank my amazing staff of teachers as they have turned this gutted building into a thriving school that will prepare 89 children, ages 3 to 5, for kindergarten,” Reese said. “Forty of these children will be able to come to school free every day due to the Pre-School Promise Grant we received.”

In addition to director Thomas, teachers are Amy Kristiansen, Laurie Geissler, Derek Jordan, Kylee Woodley, Selena Mendoza and Carlie McSpaden.