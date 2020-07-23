YMCA plans major sports complex

“We have so many people helping, including the city of Albany itself, which is really streamlining things because they want us to succeed,” Reese said. “We have partnerships with the city’s Parks and Rec Department and the Boys & Girls Club. We have many advocates who all see the need and see that we are one piece of the pie. No one else has the property or means to get this project done. We still have a long way to go to finance it, but we have much backing from individuals and key organizations.”