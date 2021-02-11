YMCA project will work around site prep issue

Reese said the YMCA is partnering with the faith-based program Young Life, which will meet several times a week in the west half of the warehouse.

“We are going to provide teens with a safe place, a secure place to have fun,” Reese said. "There will be a multipurpose room where there will be indoor baseball, softball, batting cages, T-ball and volleyball, as well as airsoft games and even birthday parties.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The east side of the building is being renovated into an athletic performance center for CrossFit, Olympic weightlifting, jujitsu, boxing, and speed and agility training, Reese said.

“Bathrooms are going in now,” Reese said. “We hope to put a new roof on within 40 days if we can get a week of good weather.”

Reese said he hopes to have the teen center and athletic performance center up and running within four months.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“We could really use $500,000 for the turf project, because we had money set aside for that and we may now have to use it for excavation,” Reese said. “The turf project actually costs $1.5 million for the corner fields at 34th Street and Highway 99, but we received a $1 million grant for turf.”

The five fields will need a total of 598,000 square feet of turf.