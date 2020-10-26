YMCA to raise sexual abuse awareness

Mid-Willamette Family YMCA is participating in the Five Days of Action, which began Monday and runs through Friday. The Five Days of Action is a week designed to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.

The Mid-Willamette Family YMCA encourages adults and organizations in the community to play a vital role in making Albany and surrounding communities safer places for children.

“Not only is our community dealing with a pandemic that is separating kids in need from the safe adults in their lives, but there are spikes in domestic violence, cries for social justice for Black lives, and more concerns about the mental health of youth and adults,” said YMCA Executive Director Chris Reese.

Five Days of Action will offer tips, tools, activities and resources to help adults recognize the warning signs and respond quickly to prevent abuse.

“Protecting children from sexual abuse must be the number one goal of every person who cares about the health and well-being of kids,” Reese said. “Together, we can stand up to demand that children are protected and encourage adults to make it happen in our community. It takes us all.”