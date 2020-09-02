YMCA's early childhood learning center taking shape

“We want to provide children with a safe place to thrive,” Reese said.

Ashley Thomas is the YMCA Early Learning Center director and said her staff has been preparing for the center’s opening for more than a month.

Thomas, who has a master’s degree in early childhood education from Willamette University, said the facility will focus on hands-on learning.

“For example, in the arts room, there will be chalkboards and easels everywhere so the kids can use them individually or for group activities,” Thomas said. “In the science and engineering room, there will be magnifying glasses, discovery tools and different building and creation stations so the kids can examine how things work or even how they grow.”

Each class will consist of up to 20 children, and, once COVID restrictions are lifted, the groups will rotate to themed classrooms which will focus on math and literature, arts and music, and science and engineering. Their teacher will stay with the class and will teach lessons from the curriculum that are focused around those themed classrooms.