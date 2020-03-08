Young archers on target at state contest

Eleven-year-old Nicholas Bergor lifted his compound bow above his head, slowly let it settle in front of him and pulled back the taut bow string until it was next to his right ear.

He paused for a brief moment as he took a deep breath and then released the arrow.

“Tha-wump!,” the arrow sounded as it smacked a target 10 meters away.

Nicholas and about 132 other young archers from across the state repeated the motion several times Saturday morning during the state contest of the National Archery in the Schools Program, sponsored by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.

“At first, I thought it would just be fun to learn to shoot,” the sixth-grader at Lighthouse Elementary School in Bunker Hill said. “Then, as I got better, I thought maybe I could win a trophy.”

The secret — in addition to lots of practice — is “to find the sweet spot of the target and have a good attitude toward it.”

Stephanie Rustad, ODFW archery education coordinator, said this is the fourth year ODFW has sponsored the program.

“Most of the participants are from the southern part of the state,” Rustad said. “Medford brought 50 kids. The program is growing every year.”