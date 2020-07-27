Yurts popular addition at Linn County parks

“I like the fact that everything comes from Oregon,” Carroll said.

Carroll said some of the yurt sites are large enough that families can add a camping trailer to their overnight stays.

“It costs about $65 per night for a yurt and for another $20, they can add a camping trailer,” Carroll said. “It gives families an option.”

Amenities at each yurt varies, so people should ask questions when making reservations.

“Some yurts have electrical power and some don’t,” Carroll said.

Basically, each yurt comes with a two-level bunk bed that can sleep 3 and a futon.

If the site has electrical power, there will be a microwave and small refrigerator. They also have a heat source, so they can be used during the winter months.

There also is a small table inside the yurt and a picnic table and BBQ outside. Some of the yurts have small porches.

Carroll said his staffers work on the yurts as they find time while keeping up with other maintenance issues.