Night paving to affect Corvallis downtown, bypass traffic

Night paving to affect Corvallis downtown, bypass traffic

  • Updated
road-closed-stock 20

Suggested head:

Downtown Corvallis motorists should expect night delays and detours in the next 10 days around the bridges over the Willamette River and the Highway 20/34 bypass.

Beginning Tuesday night Oregon Department of Transportation crews will be repairing and paving the bypass section near where it crosses over Southwest Seventh Street.

ODOT will be installing a new membrane, grinding and paving from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30, although no work will be done Saturday and Sunday nights.

Motorists should expect ramp closures and detours and delays of 20 minutes or so. Flaggers will be out directing traffic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GAPS releases fall plan
Local

GAPS releases fall plan

  • Updated

Students will return to buildings when school starts in Greater Albany Public Schools in the fall — sort of.

Comet Neowise brightens night sky
News

Comet Neowise brightens night sky

  • Updated

The biggest and brightest comet visible to the naked eye in the Northern Hemisphere in more than two decades can be seen right outside your fr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News