Night paving to affect Corvallis downtown, bypass traffic

Downtown Corvallis motorists should expect night delays and detours in the next 10 days around the bridges over the Willamette River and the Highway 20/34 bypass.

Beginning Tuesday night Oregon Department of Transportation crews will be repairing and paving the bypass section near where it crosses over Southwest Seventh Street.

ODOT will be installing a new membrane, grinding and paving from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30, although no work will be done Saturday and Sunday nights.

Motorists should expect ramp closures and detours and delays of 20 minutes or so. Flaggers will be out directing traffic.

