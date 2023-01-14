Norman - Courtesy Post - Please do NOT contact SDRO

Are you looking for a running or hiking buddy who doubles as a snuggle buddy at night? Then look no... View on PetFinder
Change often can be unpleasant. Change often can be hard. And change often is necessary.
The theft went on for nearly 5 1/2 years.
Local planning commissioners are none-too-happy being tasked with decisions that give few options in terms of local control.
The judge followed the sentencing recommendations from the prosecutor, citing the fact there were multiple victims involved in the cases.
Everything is coming together for the organization that wants to offer a myriad of services for the unhoused under one roof.
The World Health Organization has called the XBB.1.5 subvariant the most transmissible so far.
Gill Coliseum was packed with a record crowd of 6,764 Sunday afternoon to watch Oregon State host NCAA wrestling powerhouse Oklahoma State.
Golden, Colorado is the seat of Jefferson County, population 583,000, and where Joe Kerby will soon work, about 3 miles away from the Coors Brewing Co.
The evacuation order affecting about 10,000 people came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in the coastal enclave.
Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber says “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center
