Obituary: Edward Eugene Bennett

August 12, 1944 — January 9, 2020
Edward Eugene Bennett, 75, passed away in John Day, Oregon January 9, 2020. He was born in Astoria on August 12, 1944 to John E. Bennett and Rosemary (Schlag) Bennett. Ed was the first of three children. He had a brother Jerry and sister Carolyn.
Ed grew up in Philomath. He graduated in 1963 from Philomath High School. He loved sports; he played football, basketball, and baseball all four years. Ed started working for the U.S.F.S. in Alsea right out of high school. He started working the fire crew then went to cruising timber. Ed was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 where he spent most of two years in South Korea where he became Sgt. E5. He transferred from the Siuslaw National Forest to the Fremont-Winema National Forest and then retired from the Malheur National Forest as a Timber Sale Officer.
Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, and crabbing. He loved people and enjoyed chatting with everyone he came in contact with, he never met a stranger.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife Judith Bennett of Mt. Vernon; two daughters, Sara and husband Travis Blowers of Philomath, Kristi and husband Michael Stailing of Terrebonne; son Travis and wife Riccola Bennett of Prairie City; three grandchildren, Garrett Blowers, Quentin Blowers, and Berlyn Bennett; nephew Matt Bennett of Alsea.
There is a funeral service planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany.