As I See It: Arts Center needs city's support
AS I SEE IT

As I See It: Arts Center needs city's support

{{featured_button_text}}

Where does The Arts Center fit into Corvallis’ future? In the current city of Corvallis budget process, the City Council sees The Arts Center as one of the organizations it plans to support, but not at the level our community deserves.

A brief history: The Arts Center started out in 1962 as the Corvallis Arts Council with the leadership of the Corvallis Women’s Club. Corvallis had the first arts council in the state and the 21st in the nation. The Elks donated the Episcopal Church building that is now The Arts Center to the Arts Council. After much fundraising and renovation, the building was moved to city property at the south end of Central Park. The city accepted the building as a gift for The Arts Center to use for community arts programming.

Initially, arts center programs received operating and volunteer support from members, local artists and arts guilds. University visual arts, music and performance departments hosted events at The Arts Center for the entire community. Because arts programs were highly valued, voters approved a property tax levy beginning in 1965. Even after state tax laws changed in the 1990s, the city continued to allocate proportionate operations funding through fiscal year 2010-11, with the last full allocation $88,780. A fallout from the 2008 Great Recession reduced support to the current $36,000, and building expenses the city had borne in the past were passed on to The Arts Center.

Current situation: In May 2019, voters overwhelmingly passed a local option property tax levy to bring the library and parks and recreation programs back to their pre-recession levels; however, The Arts Center, formerly part of Parks & Recreation's budget, was not included. Adjusting for inflation, The Arts Center’s current property tax allocation would be almost three times what the city is currently proposing.

A tragedy in all of this is that city operational support allows The Arts Center to generate additional program support through grants and donations that historically leveraged city funding seven to 10 times. As city budget support decreased, so has program support for arts education, art and wellness, exhibitions and other community-based public art programs. The Arts Center continues to be supported through memberships, local artists, donors and grants. In order to leverage higher funding from outside sources, The Arts Center needs to prove it has consistent support from the city.

As our city’s primary arts services provider, The Arts Center delivers relevant exhibitions and creative engagement programs that are critical to the economic, social and cultural vitality of our community. The Arts Center is also a safe place for people to connect around complex issues. Past art shows connected people to issues of immigration, capital punishment, gender identity and the microbiome, plus other research in cooperation with artists. The upcoming June-July exhibit, “Claiming the Legacy of Oppression,” will be an opportunity for conversations about race, which leaders of the local NAACP branch have called on all residents to have.

As I see it, a fundamental problem is that community arts and culture appears to be no longer highly valued, nor officially recognized by our civic leaders making funding decisions — at a time when the arts can play a vital role in bringing us together!

For The Arts Center to adequately meet its mission on behalf of all in our community, it needs a clear line of sustaining city support. Please join me in letting the Budget Commission and City Council know that we value The Arts Center and call on their support. Now is especially critical as the Budget Commission begins deliberations March 31.

Court Smith mug

Court Smith

Court Smith taught and did anthropological research at OSU from 1969 to his retirement in 2003. He served on The Arts Center board from 1991 to 1995 and 2004 to 2010. Historical information for this piece came from personal papers and recollections and "The Unfolding of an Idea" by Marion Gathercoal, 2002.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Helen Ubinas: We sure love that diversity — as long as white dudes stay in power
Columnists

Helen Ubinas: We sure love that diversity — as long as white dudes stay in power

So we're down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. All the women with an actual shot, all the people of color, the first openly gay major presidential candidate, they're out. All out. Despite all the talk about changing demographics and gender equality, our political system still feels like a pasta strainer that clings only to white men in their 70s. Everyone else eventually goes down the drain. ...

Commentary: Will the Supreme Court crown Trump as king?
Columnists

Commentary: Will the Supreme Court crown Trump as king?

President Trump is playing a shell game with the American people and rejecting the founding principle of this nation: We have a president, not a king. In a case to be argued before the Supreme Court this month, Trump v. Vance, Trump's lawyers maintain that the president is absolutely immune from criminal proceedings. In their view, not only can the president not be indicted or prosecuted, he ...

+2
Commentary: The abuse of dairy cows is a feminist issue. Yes, the 'Moo Too' movement is here
Columnists

Commentary: The abuse of dairy cows is a feminist issue. Yes, the 'Moo Too' movement is here

One dramatic moment of Super Tuesday was choreographed by anti-dairy protesters, who rushed the stage while Joe Biden was delivering a victory speech in Los Angeles - and his wife blocked them from reaching her husband. Last month, protesters interrupted a Bernie Sanders rally in Nevada to demand he "stop propping up the dairy industry." Three women paraded across the stage topless with the ...

Commentary: Without universal health care, coronavirus puts us all at risk
Columnists

Commentary: Without universal health care, coronavirus puts us all at risk

The incipient spread of the coronavirus in the United States has laid bare the precarious nature of a health system in which millions of people lack health insurance. The way to avoid rapid spread of the virus is to make sure that people who need access to care get it as soon as possible. But in this country, 30 million people are uninsured and 44 million more are underinsured because they can ...

+2
Commentary: Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, so trust your public health officials and take precautions
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, so trust your public health officials and take precautions

We are still at the early stages of the novel coronavirus epidemic with new cases daily throughout the United States. But there are unknowns that limit what scientists, public health officials and governments confidently know about the virus - and can relay to everyday Americans. That's always been true early in an epidemic, from severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS, the 2009 H1N1 influenza ...

Commentary: Why aren't we paying people with the coronavirus to stay home?
Columnists

Commentary: Why aren't we paying people with the coronavirus to stay home?

The rapid passage of an $8.3-billion emergency spending plan to fight the spread and severity of the coronavirus shows that Congress and the president are willing to set aside their petty partisanship in the face of the emerging health threat. That's reassuring. What's not is that they left out of the funding package an important tool to fight the spread of COVID-19: paying people with ...

Commentary: Why you should be thankful for Michael Bloomberg and his half-billion-dollar campaign
Columnists

Commentary: Why you should be thankful for Michael Bloomberg and his half-billion-dollar campaign

The Twitterverse is aflame with righteous indignation about former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's short-lived presidential campaign. In addition to the usual class-based resentments, there were plenty of observations about the great things he could have done for people in need, for millennials or for humanity in general with the more than half a billion dollars he spent on advertisements. I ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News