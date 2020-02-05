As I See It: Get to know crosswalk laws

In direct response to the seeming misunderstanding of basic roadway use laws in Oregon, as evidenced by the letter from Dave Bard published on Jan. 30:
Mr. Bard is correct that in Oregon, a bicycle is considered a vehicle and is awarded the responsibilities that come with that status. However, a person is permitted to ride a bicycle on most of the sidewalks alongside city streets in our state (exceptions do apply — each city has its own rules for that). Most importantly, and to one of the main points in Mr. Bard’s letter, you do not have to dismount your bike to use a crosswalk in Oregon.
The law in Oregon is very clear, and nowhere does it state that one must walk their bike in the crosswalk. Take a look online at Oregon Revised Statute 814.410 for the full text of the law. Whenever entering a crosswalk, a bicycle rider must enter at a walking pace, per ORS 814.410.
The law actually states that a person cannot enter the crosswalk at a sudden speed that “constitutes an immediate hazard” (ORS 814.040). By this rationale, people on mobility devices (bikes, skates, etc.) need to enter the crosswalk at a walking pace. They do not need to dismount.
For the record, Eric Austin was found to be entering a crosswalk at a legal rate of speed when he was struck and killed. You can ask the Benton County DA about that. Eric did not misuse the crosswalk. Evidence showed that the driver who killed Eric was speeding and not watching both sides of the road for crosswalk users.
Additionally, the letter from Mr. Bard brings up another common misunderstanding that regards the midblock crossings that have flashing lights. The lights are called rapid rectangular flashing beacons (RRFBs). These lights are meant to enhance safety, but their use is not a requirement for legal use of the crosswalk. Simply put, the lights do not have to be flashing before someone can use the crosswalk.
All crosswalks in Oregon are used the same way: Prior to crossing the street, a person must indicate their intent to cross. To do this, they must extend some part or extension of themselves onto the roadway, as stated in ORS 811.028(4). This can be as simple as starting to step off the curb, or holding your hand forward over the curb, or taking one step off of the curb.
If RRFBs are in place, you can use them to draw attention, but they do not change the fact that there is a painted crosswalk at the location — and if you demonstrate intent to cross, drivers are required to stop if it is safe for them to do so. When crossing, you must give traffic a chance to notice you and yield to you. But you do not have to press the button to turn on those lights, and you do not have to dismount your bicycle.
The public response to recent events has illustrated that many people are underinformed about some very basic laws. I urge people to understand Oregon roadway use laws.
Wendy Byrne is president of Corvallis Right of Way and a member of the Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board.