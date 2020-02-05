As I See It: Get to know crosswalk laws

Additionally, the letter from Mr. Bard brings up another common misunderstanding that regards the midblock crossings that have flashing lights. The lights are called rapid rectangular flashing beacons (RRFBs). These lights are meant to enhance safety, but their use is not a requirement for legal use of the crosswalk. Simply put, the lights do not have to be flashing before someone can use the crosswalk.

All crosswalks in Oregon are used the same way: Prior to crossing the street, a person must indicate their intent to cross. To do this, they must extend some part or extension of themselves onto the roadway, as stated in ORS 811.028(4). This can be as simple as starting to step off the curb, or holding your hand forward over the curb, or taking one step off of the curb.

If RRFBs are in place, you can use them to draw attention, but they do not change the fact that there is a painted crosswalk at the location — and if you demonstrate intent to cross, drivers are required to stop if it is safe for them to do so. When crossing, you must give traffic a chance to notice you and yield to you. But you do not have to press the button to turn on those lights, and you do not have to dismount your bicycle.

The public response to recent events has illustrated that many people are underinformed about some very basic laws. I urge people to understand Oregon roadway use laws.

Wendy Byrne is president of Corvallis Right of Way and a member of the Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board.

