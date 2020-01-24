As I See It: Mayor Konopa needs to go

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The staff memo to the council on Dec. 4 referred to this change as a “minor modification.” City staff then ignored the Planning Commission’s recommendation and again reverted to 750 square feet to appease the mayor. They felt the size issue was what led to past attempts failing to be approved. In reality the council previously passed the 900-square-foot size on a 4-2 vote several times only to have it vetoed by the mayor. Clearly the problem is with the mayor.

This issue has had multiple public hearings and has been vetoed three times by the mayor. Now the mayor wants staff to bring back findings for increasing the ADU size. I personally researched and presented this data at a previous public hearing, and it is public record. Most other cities have size limits of 800, 900 or 1,000 square feet. That information was not good enough for the mayor then, and it won’t be this time either. She keeps searching for any excuse to use her veto pen.