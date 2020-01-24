As I See It: Mayor Konopa needs to go

It’s time Mayor Sharon Konopa is removed from office. Her third veto over accessory dwelling units speaks volumes about her inability to lead. The mayor clearly has allowed her strong personal feelings to become a roadblock to complying with state law.
The mayor, with help from Councilor Dick Olsen, has continued to proclaim that ADUs will turn Albany into a slum. Nothing could be further from the truth. ADUs are not cardboard or plywood shanties built overnight in the backyard. ADU construction must meet all current building codes and a slew of other regulations, including setbacks. I estimate the cost to construct a detached ADU will easily be over $100,000.
ADUs provide much-needed “middle housing” options for communities. Housing for families with college-bound kids. Housing for families with aging parents who need a little care from a family member. And housing for regular folks who don’t want to live in an apartment on top of 300 other people.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on Oct. 28 on ADUs. I was the only person to testify. What has not been widely reported is that the council’s previous recommendation for ADU size was up to 900 square feet. City staff reverted to the 750-square-foot size in the documents before the Planning Commission. Just a small change buried in all the other details, no doubt in an attempt to appease the mayor. After my testimony the Planning Commission voted 8-1 to increase the size to 900 square feet. There was no opposing testimony.
The staff memo to the council on Dec. 4 referred to this change as a “minor modification.” City staff then ignored the Planning Commission’s recommendation and again reverted to 750 square feet to appease the mayor. They felt the size issue was what led to past attempts failing to be approved. In reality the council previously passed the 900-square-foot size on a 4-2 vote several times only to have it vetoed by the mayor. Clearly the problem is with the mayor.
This issue has had multiple public hearings and has been vetoed three times by the mayor. Now the mayor wants staff to bring back findings for increasing the ADU size. I personally researched and presented this data at a previous public hearing, and it is public record. Most other cities have size limits of 800, 900 or 1,000 square feet. That information was not good enough for the mayor then, and it won’t be this time either. She keeps searching for any excuse to use her veto pen.
She also claims that proper public notification was not given, but all previous proposals have always been for 900 square feet. That is what the council approved. It was city staff that quietly moved it back to 750 square feet at the Planning Commission hearing. Staff also instructed the council if they wanted 900 square feet, they could amend the size. Further public notice was not needed for this amendment. The city attorney is present at every council meeting. If public notice law was violated, he would be the person to identify it.
The mayor claims that ADUs are a divisive issue in the community. They are not. Only six ADUs were built in 2018. ADU supporters at past public hearings easily outnumber any opponents. And to date no problems have been reported with any current ADUs.
The only place there are problems with ADUs is in the imagination of our mayor. She has singlehandedly created a problem where none exists. Duly elected representatives of the citizens, called city councilors, have voted and passed three times ADU regulations at 900 square feet.
We have an $11 million budget shortfall, and I would like to know how much time and money this single issue has cost the city because of the mayor's continued vetoes. There has been enough wasted time and money. It’s time for the mayor to be replaced.
Albany businessman John Robinson is a general contractor involved in residential remodeling and building activities.