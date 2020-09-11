As I See It: No reason to demo bridge

Before you read the rest of this, take these points into consideration. I believe the city of Corvallis cannot and should not pay for repurposing the old Van Buren Bridge. I believe that the current design team (DOWL) is designing a wonderful new vehicular river crossing at the present site of the existing bridge. I do not believe in obstructing that design process in any way and any consideration for repurposing should be in harmony with that process.

That being said, here’s what I have been involved in since October of last year. At that time, I was dismayed that the old bridge was not going to be allowed to pay its own way into the future by reducing requirements on the new bridge construction. The old bridge was not going to be allowed to contribute to the new project by its serving as the required temporary detour superstructure, by providing permanent function that would reduce the deck footprint (thus costs) of the new bridge, and by eliminating its own substantial demolition costs. Somehow in the planning iterations, a rush to the finish line for the new bridge developed and the “consensus” became that the old bridge has to go. An unrealistic plan of allowing new owners to buy the bridge was developed and offered. If not sold, it must be demolished. That seemed ludicrous to me.