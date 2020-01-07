As I See It: OSU working to provide for student needs

I appreciate Diego Leon Patino’s recent guest column in the newspaper highlighting the food and housing insecurity challenges the Oregon State University community faces. Food and housing insecurity are vexing societal challenges that are deeply troubling to us at OSU.
As members of larger community systems, colleges and universities have a unique opportunity to provide for programs and services for students beyond what is provided by a city or state. Food insecurity is an issue that OSU is addressing systemically by providing students with added support, creating a culture of holistic care, and by shifting resources to directly support basic needs.
OSU students also have chosen to invest student fees in programs such as food pantries, emergency housing and additional aid for basic needs. I am inspired by our students, their care for each other, and their willingness to provide resources to their peers. Clearly, OSU graduates will be the future leaders we want throughout our communities, governments and economy.
Support for student basic needs is a university priority, and extends beyond student fee investment. In partnership with student leaders, we have charged a task force to identify ways the university can serve student basic needs beyond existing programs and services. This committee is made up of faculty scholars and researchers, community members and donors, industry and agency leaders, students and administrators. It also is evaluating attitudes, policies and politics regarding need. With that analysis, the task force will recommend tangible, impactful solutions with our students at the forefront, while also influencing the larger ecosystem.
As we work to help address the basic needs of students, we are well aware of the challenges facing college students. With the divestment in higher education across the nation, our students and families are increasingly burdened by paying a greater percentage of their education, and basic need support, through tuition and fees. Even in Oregon, state support as a percentage of the cost of educating a student has plummeted over the decades. OSU tuition now pays for more than two-thirds of the cost of education whereas state support previously paid that level of support. While we directly work to assist students, we will continue to implore state and federal decision-makers to invest more fully in higher education so that our students don’t have to decide between food, having a warm and safe place to live, or earning a degree.
There is room for everyone in this work, and I invite community members to join us in making a difference. Moving forward, we must approach food and housing insecurity by doing more than raising student fees, holding food drives and conducting marketing campaigns. It will take all of us to utilize good data and analysis to create sound strategies and public policy change. In the meantime, I would like to share information about a few OSU programs which are helping to reduce food and housing insecurity among our students.
Mealbux Fund: This food assistance program for students can be used at any of the restaurants and cafes on campus. http://bit.ly/37zKG4s
Emergency Housing: Provides temporary safe and secure on-campus housing for students in need while a staff member, who serves as a basic needs navigator, works with students to find stable housing. http://bit.ly/2QnYtVK
The Full Plate Fund: Students in the residence halls can donate money from their meal plans to other residence hall students who are struggling to get enough to eat. http://bit.ly/2QGwhN3
Make Cents Meals: Each dining center at OSU offers nutritionally balanced, low-cost meals for under $5. http://bit.ly/2QjFImy
Food for Thought: Food left over in the dining halls each day is packaged as balanced meals and offered at no cost for eligible students. http://bit.ly/2QHH9dA
Dan Larson is vice provost for student affairs at Oregon State University.