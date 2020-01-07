As I See It: OSU working to provide for student needs

As we work to help address the basic needs of students, we are well aware of the challenges facing college students. With the divestment in higher education across the nation, our students and families are increasingly burdened by paying a greater percentage of their education, and basic need support, through tuition and fees. Even in Oregon, state support as a percentage of the cost of educating a student has plummeted over the decades. OSU tuition now pays for more than two-thirds of the cost of education whereas state support previously paid that level of support. While we directly work to assist students, we will continue to implore state and federal decision-makers to invest more fully in higher education so that our students don’t have to decide between food, having a warm and safe place to live, or earning a degree.