As I See It: What I witnessed at our southern border

Most petitioners are unable to see their court paperwork until the day of their hearing. Approximately 4% of asylum-seekers have a lawyer. Those lucky enough to be in that 4% usually meet their lawyer for the first time on the day of their hearing. They are given, at most, an hour to discuss their case.

Of the 60,000 asylum-seekers sent back to Mexico under the MPP, only 117 have been granted asylum or some other relief.

In short, the Trump administration has intentionally implemented a policy designed to subject asylum-seekers and refugees to such brutal conditions that they give up.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Obama-era Family Case Management Program (FCMP) used case managers to ensure that individuals complied with their legal obligations. The FCMP was significantly less expensive than detention, costing roughly $36 per person per day. Furthermore, only 2% of individuals in the program failed to appear for their hearings. Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration terminated the FCMP in 2017.

Time and time again, President Trump’s racist and cruel-hearted immigration policies — the Muslim ban, his attacks against DREAMers, family separations and now the MPP — have done nothing to address our broken immigration system. I’ve fought back against this administration’s failed immigration policies.